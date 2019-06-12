 Skip to main content

Canada Saskatchewan farm group urges government to support producers through drought

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Saskatchewan farm group urges government to support producers through drought

Regina
The Canadian Press
Comments

Saskatchewan’s main farm group wants help from the provincial and federal governments as producers face withering drought conditions.

The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan is calling for a drought-related AgriRecovery assessment.

It says for many producers, 2019 is the third straight year of below average moisture.

Story continues below advertisement

President Todd Lewis says producers need assistance with water supplies and water-quality management.

The association also wants the entire province made eligible for the Federal Livestock Tax Deferral program.

Lewis says Saskatchewan Crop Insurance should consider a program to encourage the conversion of drought-damaged cereal crops into livestock feed such as green feed, silage or grazing.

“Producers across the province are under considerable stress,” Lewis said in a release Wednesday.

“We can’t just keep hoping for rain. It is time to act.”

Environment Canada has said some parts of southern Saskatchewan could easily use 200 millimetres of rain.

Saskatoon and Moose Jaw had the driest spring ever recorded for the cities and other parts of the province are nearly as dry.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter