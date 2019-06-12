Saskatchewan farm group urges government to support producers through drought

Saskatchewan’s main farm group wants help from the provincial and federal governments as producers face withering drought conditions.

The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan is calling for a drought-related AgriRecovery assessment.

It says for many producers, 2019 is the third straight year of below average moisture.

President Todd Lewis says producers need assistance with water supplies and water-quality management.

The association also wants the entire province made eligible for the Federal Livestock Tax Deferral program.

Lewis says Saskatchewan Crop Insurance should consider a program to encourage the conversion of drought-damaged cereal crops into livestock feed such as green feed, silage or grazing.

“Producers across the province are under considerable stress,” Lewis said in a release Wednesday.

“We can’t just keep hoping for rain. It is time to act.”

Environment Canada has said some parts of southern Saskatchewan could easily use 200 millimetres of rain.

Saskatoon and Moose Jaw had the driest spring ever recorded for the cities and other parts of the province are nearly as dry.

