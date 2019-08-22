Saskatchewan First Nation in dispute with province over airport funding

Open this photo in gallery Fond du Lac Chief Louie Mercredi talks during a press conference at the Turvey Centre in Regina on Aug. 22, 2019. Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

The chief of a remote Saskatchewan First Nation says the province’s decision not to help improve an airport runway based on an incomplete funding application shows racism.

Fond du Lac Denesuline First Nation Chief Louie Mercredi says the province is abandoning its commitment to develop the runway near his northern community.

He says the airport is in poor condition and needs to be larger, and he has been pushing for the changes since one person died following a plane crash there in December 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan Minister of Government Relations Lori Carr says the province didn’t received a completed application for the project.

She says officials requested in June that the First Nation hand in a full application, but it was not done.

Mercredi says the First Nation did submit an application in March, but it was incomplete because staff lacked technical expertise.

He had been writing the government looking for updates and was under the impression the province was still committed to paying for the runway improvements, Mercredi told a news conference Thursday.

He said he learned through a news report that the runway wasn’t a priority for the province.

Deputy premier Gord Wyant has said the runway upgrades are not a priority for the government this budget year.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron said applications shouldn’t be an issue, and the province should focus on safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Carr said Fond du Lac’s existing runway is safe to use and the Transportation Safety Board didn’t find the airstrip contributed to the 2017 crash.

The federal government announced in February it was giving $12 million for safety upgrades at the airport.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.