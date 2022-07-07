A northern Saskatchewan First Nation has signed a land settlement agreement with the federal and provincial governments after it was shorted more than 1,700 hectares of land.

Under Treaty 6 in 1876, Mistawasis Nehiyawak was promised about 52 hectares acres of land for every member, but 34 people were left out.

Saskatchewan says the First Nation will be awarded $31.6-million in compensation under the settlement, jointly paid for by both governments.

The province says the settlement also supports the addition of nearly 12,000 hectares of land to the reserve.

The Saskatchewan government says resolving historical grievances is fundamental in advancing reconciliation in Canada.

Chief Daryl Watson says the agreement fulfils a long outstanding Treaty obligation owed to the First Nation.

“Righting this historical wrong will enable the Nation to realize the benefits owed to them for generations to come,” Watson said in a statement.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.