Saskatchewan First Nation to honour children who disappeared from residential school

LESTOCK, Sask.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The Four Directions Stabilization and Assessment group home on the Muskowekwan First Nation in Saskatchewan. The building was formerly the Muskowekwan Indian Residential School which was run by the Oblate Fathers of the Roman Catholic Church and was also the site of unmarked graves that were unearthed during construction of a new sewer line in 1992.

Troy Fleece/The Globe and Mail

LESTOCK, Sask. — A First Nation is holding a ceremony today at the site of the last standing residential school in its original form in Saskatchewan.

Elders and members of Muskowekwan First Nation are to place 35 children’s moccasins and shoes to honour those who disappeared from the Muscowequan Indian Residential School.

The prayer vigil is also to honour 215 children whose remains were recently discovered on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says unmarked, unidentified graves were discovered on the site of the Muscowequan Indian Residential School during water line construction in the early 1990s.

In 2018 and 2019, with the use of ground-penetration radar, the First Nation found at least 35 unmarked graves on the site.

Officials say that with further research they expect to find more.

The school opened in the 1880s and closed in 1997.

