A Saskatchewan First Nation that was the site of a mass stabbing last year is hosting a gathering of traditional healing.

James Smith Cree Nation Chief Wally Burns says up to 3,000 people from across North America are expected to be in the community north of Saskatoon this week to take part in spiritual and traditional healing practices.

Eleven people were killed and 17 were injured during a rampage in the First Nation and nearby village of Weldon last September.

Myles Sanderson, the 32-year-old killer, died in police custody a few days later.

Burns says many people in the community are still struggling with trauma and the event is meant to help with healing and provide support.

The four-day event is to begin with a grand entry and flag raising ceremony this morning.

“A lot of our people are waiting for this gathering, because they want to start seeing these medicine people, these healers, these educators,” Burns said in a recent interview.

The chief said there will be spiritual elders and traditional healers in attendance. He says connecting with Indigenous culture is essential for the community.

“They are going to come and support our people to help our people cope with all the energies that are keeping them down,” Burns said.

Indigenous leaders as well as the provincial and federal government are scheduled to give remarks during the opening ceremonies.

The event will also include a public acknowledgment to thank those who assisted the community after the killings, including RCMP, paramedics, volunteers, businesses and governments.

Earlier this year, RCMP laid out a timeline of the chaos before and during the stabbing rampage. Mounties described Sanderson moving from house to house in the First Nation attacking people and stealing vehicles.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, said at the time that she understands people have many questions about how the mass killing could have happened.

“Some of those answers, unfortunately, may never be known.”

Two coroner’s inquests are set for early next year. One of the inquests is to focus on the killings, while the other is to look into the killer’s death while in custody.