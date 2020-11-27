 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Saskatchewan gives itself $260-million cushion to deal with potential COVID-19 costs

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer speaks at Government House in Regina on Nov. 9, 2020.

Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government has inked in a $100-million cushion into its mid-year financial forecast for any pandemic-related revenue shortfalls.

The Ministry of Finance says that’s on top of $160-million remaining in a contingency fund to cover expenses tied to COVID-19.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer says the total $260-million buffer will give the government spending room to pay for unexpected costs in the remaining months of the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The province is projecting revenue of $14.2 billion and expenses of $16.2 billion, leaving a deficit of $2 billion.

The financial hole is slightly lower than what was forecast in August before the provincial election and down about $380 million from when the spring budget was presented.

Premier Scott Moe campaigned on a promise to eliminate the deficit by 2024-25 without raising taxes or major spending cuts.

Harpauer says no decision has been made as to whether more will be spent to support businesses struggling because of restrictions brought in to try to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The province says $40 million from the original $200-million contingency fund was spent to help school divisions prepare when in-person classes resumed in the fall.

