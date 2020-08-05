 Skip to main content
Saskatchewan government drops contract with WE Charity over controversy

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A crowd gathers before the WE Day red carpet in Toronto on Sept. 20, 2018.

Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan is the latest province to cut ties with WE Charity, as the organization deals with fallout from a controversial contract with the federal government.

The Saskatchewan Party government had planned to partner with the organization on a $260,000 deal to promote mental well-being in schools.

The Opposition NDP raised concerns about that decision, pointing out that Premier Scott Moe and his wife had travelled to Kenya last year as guests of one of the charity’s founders.

Education Minister Gord Wyant says the contract was paused and won’t move ahead.

He cited conflict-of-interest concerns around Ottawa’s $900-million student grant program with WE Charity, as the charity had paid members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s family for speaking engagements.

Wyant says his government will try to find other organizations that can deliver mental supports to students.

In a statement Wednesday, WE Charity said it hit pause on all school board partnerships last month because of the controversy surrounding the grant program.

It said it respects Wyant’s decision.

