Canada

Saskatchewan government, General Employees Union ratify six-year collective agreement

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Premier Scott Moe speaks with reporters at the 2019 Saskatchewan Party Convention in Regina on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government and the union that represents people who work directly for provincial ministries have ratified a collective agreement.

The Saskatchewan Government and General Employees Union says the six-year deal applies to about 11,000 public-service workers.

It includes a wage freeze in the first two years, then annual raises of one per cent, two per cent, two per cent and two per cent.

The contract is retroactive to Oct. 1, 2016, and runs until Sept. 30, 2022.

Lori Bossaer, a union spokeswoman, says the SGEU is pleased most members voted in favour of the deal.

The deal covers highway traffic officers, equipment operators, parks staff, corrections officers, conservation officers, social workers, finance auditors, clerical and administrative staff, and many others.

Premier Scott Moe also praised the agreement.

It is separate from tentative deals reached last week between Unifor and Saskatchewan’s Crown corporations and agencies. Workers at some Crowns had gone on strike to back contract demands. Pay was a key issue.

Details of a ratification vote on the deals are expected to be released later this month.

