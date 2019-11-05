Saskatchewan government introduces rules to ban vaping products for youth

Saskatchewan will be restricting the sale of vaping products such as e-cigarettes to people who are at least 18 years old.
Health Minister Jim Reiter has introduced amendments to the Tobacco Control Act to bring the products in line with existing tobacco legislation.
He says the changes will also prohibit the display of e-cigarettes in retail businesses where youth have access, restrict their use in and around public buildings such as schools and prohibit sales at amusement parks, arcades and theatres.
The amendments also restrict advertising of vaping products in the same manner as tobacco products.
The changes are to take effect in the spring.
The government says it believes the amendments will help lower the number of Saskatchewan youth using vaping products.
Anti-smoking groups say Saskatchewan’s decision means Alberta is the only province without legislation to control the consumption, sale and marketing of vaping products.
The Canadian Cancer Society is urging the Alberta government to move swiftly on new legislation to give Alberta children the chance to grow-up tobacco and nicotine-free.
“The rates of youth vaping have skyrocketed in the past few years and we are still waiting for effective legislation that will prevent tobacco and vaping companies from targeting youth,” Angeline Webb, a society spokeswoman, said in a release.
“Protection delayed is protection denied.”
Health authorities across Canada have begun to closely monitor reports of respiratory illnesses potentially linked to vaping.
Health Canada has said vaping has risks and the long-term effects remain unknown.
