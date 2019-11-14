 Skip to main content

Canada

Saskatchewan government to announce plans to open new trade offices

SASKATOON
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to the media on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on Nov. 12, 2019.

PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

The Saskatchewan government is announcing plans to open trade offices in Japan, India and Singapore.

The province hopes doing so will strengthen trade relationships and increase the shipment of exports.

The trade offices are part of Premier Scott Moe’s plan to increase the province’s population to 1.4 million by 2030 from the current 1.1 million.

Growing the province was highlighted as a priority in last month’s throne speech, which opened the fall sitting of the legislature.

Moe has set goals of creating 100,000 new jobs in the province by 2030, increasing the value of exports by 50 per cent and boosting oil production by 25 per cent to 600,000 barrels a day.

The government says it will also create tax incentives for agricultural technology and chemical fertilizers.

