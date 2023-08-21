The Saskatchewan government says it’s making up to $70-million available to help producers affected by drought.

The province says the money is to help livestock producers offset feeding costs so they can maintain their herds.

Farms, primarily in southwest Saskatchewan, have been experiencing drought conditions, as there has been little rain to help fields and pastures.

Producers can apply for the program by providing receipts and other appropriate documentation to the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation.

The province says the funds are to provide farmers with up to $80 per head to maintain breeding stock for beef cattle, bison, elk, deer sheep and goats.

It says assistance is to be provided as soon as possible and that it’s looking at other options to help producers.