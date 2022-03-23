Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer speaks at the Legislative Building, in Regina, on April 6, 2021.Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government is to table its 2022-23 budget today that will include more money to help its strained health-care system recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Scott Moe has said the budget will include increased spending to address the province’s growing backlog of surgeries and to create more intensive care beds.

Moe also said the budget is closer to being balanced.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer’s financial plan for the coming fiscal year is expected to include higher revenues from the rising prices for oil and potash.

Saskatchewan’s deficit was pushed to a record high of $2.7-billion in November, with the government previously stating it won’t be balanced until 2026-27.

Saskatchewan’s NDP Opposition says it hopes the government can avoid tax hikes and will spend more on health and education.

