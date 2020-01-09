 Skip to main content

Canada

Saskatchewan government wants to prevent sex offenders from changing names

Regina
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan's Minister of Justice Don Morgan says the province wants anyone desiring a name change for other than marriage or adoption reasons to undergo a criminal record check.

Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government is working to ban released sex offenders from changing their names.

Stricter rules have been drafted and are expected to be presented to cabinet within weeks.

Justice Minister Don Morgan says the province wants anyone wanting a name change for other than marriage or adoption reasons to undergo a criminal record check.

The latest reported case is of a 76-year-old man recently deported to Canada after serving 20 years for child pornography in Nevada.

It’s believed he has settled in Saskatchewan and changed his name through the government’s eHealth online registry.

The John Howard Society, which works with prisoners in an effort to develop effective responses to crime, says it’s important to focus on preventing repeat sex offences.

“Obviously if someone is trying to hide their past, no matter the nature of the crime, we shouldn’t allow that,” said spokesman Shawn Fraser.

“But if somebody is trying to leave their past behind … then I think there need to be allowances made for that.”

