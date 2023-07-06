Open this photo in gallery: Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck speaks to the media in Regina on March 22.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan’s Opposition NDP is condemning the provincial government for having the longest wait times in the country for hip and knee surgeries.

Recent data released by The Canadian Institute for Health Information shows median wait times for knee replacements was 467 days in Saskatchewan last year.

The data also shows median wait times for hip replacements was 309 days.

The numbers put Saskatchewan at the bottom of the list when compared to other provinces.

NDP Leader Carla Beck says the long waits are unacceptable, arguing the Saskatchewan Party government isn’t doing enough to solve the problem.

The government has said it’s looking to lower wait times by completing additional surgeries this year, including some in private clinics.