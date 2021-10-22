The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it may activate the next stage of its triage plan, as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to overwhelm the health-care system.

Derek Miller, the authority’s executive director, says a committee made up of doctors and ethicists is set to prepare a formal recommendation to move to the second stage of triage.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer breaks down while presenting COVID-19 modelling

Saskatchewan premier says province could have acted sooner on renewed COVID-19 rules

The province has been operating under the first stage for several months, which has involved cancelling surgeries to free up bed space and health-care workers.

Dr. Alexander Wong, an infectious disease physician in Regina, says the second stage involves doctors consulting with ethicists about who and who does not get live-saving care.

Officials from the province’s emergency operations centre wouldn’t comment about when triage could start.

The federal government is expected to send additional health-care workers to Saskatchewan next week and the province has already transferred some COVID-19 patients to Ontario.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.