The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission has asked the province to reconsider its proposed pronoun legislation, saying it infringes upon the rights of students.

In a letter Thursday, the commission says invoking the notwithstanding clause to override the provincial Human Rights Code significantly affects the rights of minors.

“The ‘pronoun’ provisions presented to the legislature infringe upon the rights of Saskatchewan students and the commission urges the Saskatchewan government to slow down and reconsider the legislation and the effect that it may have on vulnerable youth in our province,” the commission wrote.

“It is never too late for sober second thought.”

It said the code is meant to protect all residents equally and doesn’t single out the relationship a child has with a parent.

“People on both sides of the debate look to protect children,” the commission said. “The disagreement lies in how best to do that.”

The commission has asked the province to consult with it on the legislation.

The bill would prevent children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.

Heather Kuttai resigned this week as one of Saskatchewan’s human rights commissioners, calling the policy an attack on transgender and gender-diverse youth.

Interim chief commissioner Barry Wilcox said in a statement that Kuttai’s resignation is unfortunate, but he respects her choice.

“Throughout the years, Heather has proven herself to be a person of integrity and principle as she served to protect and promote the rights of people in Saskatchewan,” Wilcox said. “Her commitment to human rights and advocacy for social justice can never be questioned.”

The Saskatchewan Party government announced its pronoun policy in the summer.

Lawyers for UR Pride, a Regina LGBTQ organization, sought an injunction until a challenge could be heard in court later this year. It argued the policy violates Charter rights and could cause teachers to out or misgender children.

A judge granted the injunction at the end of September, prompting Premier Scott Moe to recall the legislature and introduce a bill containing the policy. It includes the notwithstanding clause, overriding sections of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and Saskatchewan’s Human Rights Code.

Moe has said the policy has strong support from the majority of Saskatchewan residents and parents.