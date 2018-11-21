Saskatchewan introduces bill to increase maternity, adoption leave

Saskatchewan is proposing to increase maternity and adoption leaves to offer what the province says will be the longest time off in the country.
A bill introduced in the legislature would allow new mothers to take 19 weeks off — one week more than they get now.
The proposal would also align parental leave with new federal standards of 59 weeks for a mother if she took full leave.
If another parent took the entire leave or collected employment insurance, parental leave would expand to 63 weeks.
The government also plans to make workers eligible to take 17 weeks off to care for critically ill adult family members.
Interpersonal violence leave is to be extended to 10 days to include survivors of sexual violence.
Survivors can use the time to seek medical or legal assistance, move to a safe space or obtain support services.
“During a major life event, such as bringing a child into the family or assisting a loved one experiencing a serious illness, workers should not have to worry about job security,” Labour Relations Minister Don Morgan said Wednesday in a statement.
