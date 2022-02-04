Anti-mandate demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., on Jan. 31.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan legislature is closed today in advance of a demonstration expected on Saturday against COVID-19 restrictions.

Speaker Randy Weekes says in a statement that out of an abundance of caution, visitor access is suspended until there’s no potential threat from protesters.

Weekes says all tours, as well as educational and public events, have been cancelled and security has been enhanced.

Ottawa police say more officers will be deployed downtown as thousands of protesters are expected this weekend

Members of the legislative assembly, authorized employees, accredited media, service contractors and public service employees are still allowed into the building.

Protesters have said the trucker convoy will stay until Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Premier Scott Moe has said that will happen soon, but he has not released a date.

