Police have charged a Saskatchewan legislature member with assaulting and choking another person.

Moose Jaw police said Wednesday that Greg Lawrence, who resigned from the Saskatchewan Party on Tuesday and now sits as an Independent, faces the charges.

The caucus says the complaints are historical and unrelated to Lawrence’s duties in the legislature.

Police say officers received assault complaints in June and began investigating, laying the charges six months later.

An email from Lawrence says he is not providing a statement and is still recuperating from a motorcycle crash from last summer.

Lawrence, the legislature member for Moose Jaw-Wakamow, is to make a court appearance in late March.

Premier Scott Moe said in a written statement he’s deeply concerned about the charges.

“Our government has enacted some of the strictest measures and implemented some of the strongest programs for violence prevention,” he said.

“Our work will not be deterred and we will continue to focus on violence prevention initiatives to protect our families, our communities and our province.”