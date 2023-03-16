The Saskatchewan legislative assembly has passed the province’s hallmark Saskatchewan First Act.Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

The autonomy legislation is to reassert Saskatchewan’s control over natural resources and electrical generation.

The bill also lets the government set up a tribunal to study the effects of federal environmental policies.

The NDP Opposition voted against the bill, saying the Saskatchewan Party government failed to consult Indigenous communities.

Various Indigenous and Métis leaders were at the legislature Thursday to voice their concerns, saying the bill violates their treaty rights.

The bill now requires royal assent to become law.