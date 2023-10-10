The Saskatchewan Party government is preparing to introduce legislation this afternoon and invoke the notwithstanding clause over its pronoun policy in schools.

Meanwhile, more than 100 people gathered in front of the legislature, many waiving Pride flags and holding signs calling on the premier to protect human and transgender rights.

Others were there to support parents’ rights. At one point, people on both sides shouted at each other: “Leave our kids alone” and “love not hate.”

Premier Scott Moe has said the government’s legislation will prevent those under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.

He said using the notwithstanding clause of the Charter ensures the policy remains in place even though a judge granted an injunction to pause it.

Elected officials were to debate the government’s bill. The Opposition NDP said its members might filibuster by sharing letters from people affected by the policy and what it calls Charter attacks.

Alejandra Cabrera, a demonstrator outside the legislature, said she believes Moe is overreaching.

“I think he’s drunk with power,” Cabrera said. “He’s making this a political issue when it’s a human rights issue.”

Larry Rousseau, executive vice-president with the Canadian Labour Congress, said the Charter is meant to protect the rights of everyone, including minorities.

“We must understand that there are children out there who do not feel safe, who feel that maybe they might be able to trust a teacher or someone at school, but not be able to have that discussion at home,” he said.

“Parents have rights, absolutely, but so do children.”

Tonnie Wells said her group supports the premier’s use of the notwithstanding clause.

“We feel that it was an overreach by the judge to put an injunction. This is about our kids,” Wells said. “And this is about allowing our children to naturally develop and actually develop who they want to be.”