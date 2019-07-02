 Skip to main content

Canada Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. William Thomas Molloy dies at 78 after battling pancreatic cancer

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan’s Lieutenant-Governor William Thomas Molloy, right, died on Tuesday at the age of 78.

Saskatchewan’s lieutenant-governor has died of pancreatic cancer.

William Thomas Molloy, who had held the position since March 2018, died Tuesday at the age of 78.

Premier Scott Moe said flags on all provincial government buildings would fly at half-mast until sunset on the day of Molloy’s funeral – a date for which had not yet been set.

Books of condolence will be available on Wednesday for the public to sign at Government House, in the main lobby of the legislative building in Regina and at Saskatoon city hall.

The chief justice of Saskatchewan, along with members of the province’s Appeal Court, assumed the lieutenant-governor’s duties starting in May while he was undergoing treatment.

Molloy was originally from Saskatoon and had a legal career in which he negotiated numerous treaty settlements and agreements.

“His Honour had a lasting impact on our province and nation in his five decades of dedicated service,” Moe said in a statement.

“His many contributions to the betterment of our country leaves a tremendous legacy that I hope provides his family with some comfort in this time of grief.”

