Saskatchewan man charged for landing helicopter at ice cream shop

Mounties say a man is in hot water for landing a helicopter to pick up a cool treat in a Saskatchewan town.

RCMP say they received a complaint on July 31 that a helicopter had landed in a high-traffic parking lot in Tisdale, which is about 215 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

They say the helicopter blew up dust and debris through the area that includes schools and an aquatic centre.

Police say an investigation determined the landing was not an emergency.

They say a passenger left the helicopter and went into a nearby restaurant to buy an ice cream cake.

Officers say the pilot, who is a 34-year-old man from Leroy, Sask., had a licence to fly the helicopter but landed in an illegal spot.

The man, who has not been named, has been charged with dangerous operation of an aircraft and is to appear in court next month.

