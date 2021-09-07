 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Saskatchewan man charged with first-degree murder for First Nation shooting

NIPAWIN, Sask.
The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Shawn Moostoos has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two people on the James Smith Cree Nation.

HO/The Canadian Press

A man arrested following a weekend manhunt has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two people on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Mounties say the shooting took place during an altercation on the James Smith Cree Nation, about 180 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

A 37-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were killed and another man, who is 44, was taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Shawn Moostoos, who is 33, was arrested Monday at a home in Melfort, Sask.

Moostoos is also charged with attempted murder and intent to endanger life by discharging a firearm.

He is to appear in Nipawin provincial court Wednesday.

RCMP sent out an emergency alert Sunday night as they searched for a suspect, who they warned was possibly armed and should not be approached. The alert was lifted the next morning.

Mounties said Moostoos was known to the people who were shot, but their names have not been released.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies