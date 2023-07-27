A judge has found a Saskatchewan man guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his brother nearly 26 years ago.

Court of King’s Bench Justice Janet McMurty says Joseph Thauberger, who is now 80, killed his brother Patrick Thauberger in Regina in 1997 over a farm dispute.

The judge also convicted him of offering an indignity to human remains.

Police found the brother’s body in a farm pond nearly three years ago, helping officers crack what had been a cold case.

Police say Patrick Thauberger was last seen at a bus depot in Regina.

He had been on his way to Edmonton from Winnipeg, but made a stop in Regina to visit relatives.