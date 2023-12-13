Open this photo in gallery: Joseph Thauberger arrives at Court of King's Bench in Regina on July 27.Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

A man convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his brother has died in prison.

Correctional Service Canada says Joseph Thauberger died of apparent natural causes at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon.

The agency says Joseph Thauberger, who was 80, had experienced health complications before his conviction.

In July, a judge convicted him of killing his brother Patrick Thauberger in 1997 and for offering an indignity to human remains.

Court heard Joseph Thauberger was upset his brother wanted to sell farmland, so he killed and dismembered him, disposing his remains in a farm pond.

Officers found the brother’s remains in 2020, cracking what had been a cold case.