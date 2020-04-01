Saskatchewan man faces first-degree murder charges in death of boy, two adults

Open this photo in gallery Flowers are placed at the scene of a triple homicide, in Prince Albert, Sask., on April 1, 2020. Nigel Maxwell/The Canadian Press

A Saskatchewan man is facing three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a seven-year-old boy and the child’s grandparents.

Nathaniel Kenneth Carrier, 28, is also charged with attempted murder.

Police have said officers were called to a home in Prince Albert on Sunday after the couple and two of their grandchildren were not heard from.

Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry, both 56, were found dead along with their grandson Bentlee.

The boy’s five-year-old sister, Kendrah, was in critical condition and transferred to a hospital in Edmonton.

A relative says the alleged killer is the son of the grandparents.

“I guess we are still struggling right now because stuff like this doesn’t happen to our family,” Sherry McLellan, Henry’s cousin, said Wednesday.

She said Henry and Denis Carrier began dating in junior high school. Nathaniel Carrier is one of their three sons, she added.

Henry worked at a local Co-op store, where she was known for her friendly demeanour and for making everyone feel important, her cousin said.

She liked to play cards, had a great sense of humour and referred to everyone as “cuz,” said McLellan.

She was also part of a large Metis family, said McLellan, and they are all struggling with what happened, especially since the restrictions around COVID-19 mean they cannot grieve together.

McLellan said she hopes the couple’s other two sons are receiving the support they need.

“We are a strong Metis family where we have values of family and tradition. Family is very important,” she said.

“We are still struggling and reeling from what happened. Our heads are in the clouds and we don’t know really what is going on.”

McLellan has started an online fundraiser to help cover funeral costs and support the couple’s two other sons. Money will also go to help the granddaughter, who remains in hospital in stable condition.

McLellan said she hopes one day there will be answers about what happened, but for now she’s encouraging everyone to tell their family members how much they love them.

“Don’t take your family for granted. Make sure that you check on them. Make sure you extend yourself out to them,” she said. “Let everybody know you love them.”

Court records show Nathaniel Carrier was scheduled for a court appearance Wednesday, but his attendance was waived. He is next to appear in court April 15, although the court file shows his attendance will again be waived.

Police planned to hold at a news conference about the case later Wednesday.

— By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Winnipeg, with files from paNOW

