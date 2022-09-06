Flowers sit outside the house where one of the stabbing victims was found in Weldon, Sask., on Sept. 6, 2022.LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images

The hunt for a man accused in one of Canada’s largest mass killings entered its third day on Tuesday morning, while the community, province and country continued to grapple with the scope of the devastating violence.

Brian Burns lost his son, Gregory, 28, and his wife Bonnie Goodvoice-Burns in the attack, and confirmed that community crisis worker, Gloria Burns, was also killed at his home. Mr. Burns’s 11-year-old son, Dayson, was stabbed and injured. Mr. Burns told The Globe and Mail that the child was released from hospital with stitches on Monday.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, Mr. Burns thanked the people and organizations who had helped him with food, clothing and accommodations, saying he can’t go home to get any of their possessions because there is too much blood in the house.

“(E)ven when the rcmp are done collecting evidence n autopsy are done they are bringing in professional cleaners,” he wrote. “I’m not even sure if our boys can go back home.”

He said it would be up to them whether to return, and until then they are staying at a hotel.

“It’s hard when my boys cry at night for their mom,” he wrote.

Around the province, flags flew at half-mast, and would remain so for at least the week to come, with each day marking one of the victims. In Prince Albert, provincial and treaty flags flapped in the September sun at City Hall.

The suspect in the killings, Myles Sanderson, 30, has not been seen since the black Nissan Rogue in which he was believed to be travelling was spotted in Regina Sunday morning, hours after a stabbing rampage that left 10 victims dead and 18 injured in the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby town of Weldon.

Mr. Sanderson’s brother, Damien Sanderson, who had been identified by RCMP as one of the killers, is dead, having been found in a grassy area near a house on the First Nation on Monday. RCMP say his injuries were not self-inflicted, and police are investigating whether he was killed by Myles Sanderson.

At least nine of the 10 victims who died in the stabbing are from the James Smith Cree Nation, and one is from the nearby town of Weldon. At least 15 of the 18 who injured are also from the First Nation. Police have not confirmed Myles and Damien’s relationship to the First Nation, but have said some of the attacks were random, and others targeted.

In Regina, where police have said they believe Myles Sanderson may be, the first day of classes started with an uneasy quiet.

“I told the kids as much as I could - that there’s a bad man out there, so we need to stick close to home right now. We can’t talk to any strangers,” said Erin Borgmann. The kids, in their brand new backpacks and runners, seemed oblivious as they raced around the playground. The flag at half mast was the only outward sign something is amiss.

Ms. Borgmann drove the kids to school. She said normally she would walk the few short blocks to Kitchener School, a red brick elementary in Regina’s North Central neighborhood with her young children. But three days after the spree of stabbings - and with the alleged killer, Myles Sanderson last seen in the vicinity, according to police - she wasn’t taking any chances.

Destiny Papequash believes her kids are safest at Kitchener right now, where the doors are locked to outsiders. Ms. Papequash doesn’t know the two men allegedly responsible for carrying out the horrific acts of violence, but believes drugs - meth in particular, which she has watched take hold of the community over the past year - are to blame for the tragedy.

“It’s so sad. It affects their thinking, their behaviour. It causes permanent damage. People become paranoid, they start talking crazy,” she said. “And it harms the whole family. You can’t get together any more, you can’t be around people who use.”

Documents from the Parole Board of Canada describe Myles Sanderson as a troubled man with a serious history of violence against his family and others. He had been on statutory release from a four-year and four-month prison sentence earlier this year, but has been wanted by police since the spring after violating the conditions of his release.

