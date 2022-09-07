RCMP have taken Myles Sanderson into custody, wrapping up a four-day manhunt in the wake of a mass stabbing that left 11 people dead in Saskatchewan.

The Mounties said Mr. Sanderson was “located and taken into police custody” near Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Rosthern is about 130 kilometres southwest of the James Smith Cree Nation, where 10 of the 11 stabbing victims were found dead. The other victim was found in Weldon, Sask., near the reserve.

Mr. Sanderson faces three charges of first-degree murder, and is a suspect in a stabbing rampage that left 11 people dead – including his brother, who was also initially a suspect – and 18 others injured.

RCMP also cancelled a dangerous persons alert it issued at 2:50 p.m. for the Wakaw area. Wakaw is about 40 kilometres east of Rosthern.

More to come.

