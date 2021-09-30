Saskatchewan MLA Nadine Wilson resigns from government caucus over vaccination status

Open this photo in gallery The Saskatchewan Party caucus says Premier Scott Moe has accepted MLA Nadine Wilson's resignation as a member for ''misrepresenting her vaccination status.' Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Party caucus says Premier Scott Moe has accepted the resignation of a member for ”misrepresenting her vaccination status.”

Nadine Wilson has represented the constituency of Saskatchewan Rivers since 2007.

Wilson will be considered an Independent in the legislature, but it is unclear whether she will remain as an MLA.

She was not immediately available for comment.

A new release from the caucus says all remaining Saskatchewan Party MLAs are fully vaccinated.

