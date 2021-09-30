 Skip to main content
Saskatchewan MLA Nadine Wilson resigns from government caucus over vaccination status

Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada
The Canadian Press
The Saskatchewan Party caucus says Premier Scott Moe has accepted MLA Nadine Wilson's resignation as a member for ''misrepresenting her vaccination status.'

The Saskatchewan Party caucus says Premier Scott Moe has accepted the resignation of a member for ”misrepresenting her vaccination status.”

Nadine Wilson has represented the constituency of Saskatchewan Rivers since 2007.

Wilson will be considered an Independent in the legislature, but it is unclear whether she will remain as an MLA.

She was not immediately available for comment.

A new release from the caucus says all remaining Saskatchewan Party MLAs are fully vaccinated.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

