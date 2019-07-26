 Skip to main content

Canada Saskatchewan MLA Nadine Wilson steps down as provincial secretary after being charged with assault

SASKATOON
The Canadian Press
A member of the Saskatchewan legislature is stepping down from her role as provincial secretary after being charged with assault.

Saskatoon police say Nadine Wilson, MLA for Saskatchewan Rivers, was arrested Thursday when she turned herself in to police in Prince Albert, Sask.

They say an investigation was done by Saskatoon police and two charges of assault were laid after consultation with Crown prosecutors.

Premier Scott Moe says in a statement that the charges stem from a private family matter.

He says Wilson, who says she is innocent, will remain in caucus as the charges have not been proven in court.

NDP Opposition Leader Ryan Meili says it’s only reasonable that an MLA facing criminal charges should resign from caucus until the matter is resolved.

“By failing to enforce that standard, the premier is sending the wrong message about how seriously he takes this charge,” Meili said Friday in a statement.

Nicole Sarauer, deputy NDP leader and justice critic, said Moe needs to show leadership.

“Ms. Wilson cannot represent the govt while this is ongoing,” Sarauer said in a tweet.

Wilson is to appear in Saskatoon provincial court Sept. 6.

She was first elected to represent Saskatchewan Rivers in 2007 and was re-elected in 2011 and 2016.

She was twice elected reeve of the Rural Municipality of Paddockwood before she was elected as a Saskatchewan Party MLA.

