Saskatchewan MLA quits as house leader, says he took gun into legislature decade ago

Open this photo in gallery: Jeremy Harrsion sits during the speech from the throne at the Saskatchewan Legislature in Regina in 2022.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan’s government house leader has resigned his position and says he took a long gun into the legislature building a decade ago.

Jeremy Harrison says in a statement that he has apologized to Premier Scott Moe for the lapse in judgment and Moe has accepted his resignation.

Harrison says the gun was properly cased, and he took it into the legislature before going on a weekend hunting trip to ensure it wasn’t taken from his vehicle.

Harrison remains in the Saskatchewan Party government’s cabinet as the minister responsible for trade and immigration issues.

The Opposition NDP has been calling for days for Harrison to explain himself, after Speaker Randy Weekes accused him in the house of bringing a hunting rifle into the legislature.

Weekes also said he was worried Harrison was packing a handgun because Harrison had made threatening gestures.