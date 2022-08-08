Police say a woman has been charged with the abduction of her two-year-old son in Regina.

Officers responded to a call Sunday about the missing child and issued an Amber Alert.

The pair were found unharmed about two hours later at a home in the city’s northeast, where the woman was arrested.

The 36-year-old woman is also charged with kidnapping and failing to comply with a release order.

She is to make her first court appearance today.

