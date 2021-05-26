Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder resigns

Open this photo in gallery RCMP Cpl. Bernie Herman after a traffic blitz in Prince Albert, Sask., in August 2020. Herman, a veteran Mountie charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in a park, has resigned from the force. paNOW/The Canadian Press

A veteran Saskatchewan Mountie charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in a park has resigned from the force.

The RCMP says in a statement that it was in the middle of suspending Cpl. Bernie Herman of the Prince Albert detachment when he submitted his resignation last week.

The resignation is effective Tuesday.

Herman, who is 53, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Braden Herman.

City police have said the men knew each other for several years, but were not related.

Braden Herman’s body was found May 11 in a wooded area of Little Red River Park in Prince Albert.

Police allege Bernie Herman had finished his shift with the RCMP’s traffic unit and, while still in uniform, killed the man at the park, then phoned a colleague.

He was not present for a court appearance Wednesday. His lawyer was granted an adjournment in the case to June 9.

Braden Herman’s sister, Daphanie Herman, was at the courthouse. She said the family is planning to hold a vigil Saturday at the park where her brother was killed.

“I’m going to rake it up a bit and clean it up before anybody comes out there with me,” she said. A funeral for her younger brother was held last weekend, she added.

“He had a full life ahead of him and he didn’t deserve to end up like this.”

