Alberta government to restore some coal-mining policy protections, spokesman says

The Alberta government plans to restore at least some aspects of a coal policy it revoked last spring, a move that has provoked provincewide protest.

Government spokesman Kavi Bal says in an e-mail that some of the restrictions in the old policy that protected the Rocky Mountains from coal mining will be restored.

He says the specifics are being worked out and an announcement is to be made next week.

In an interview with Radio-Canada, Energy Minister Sonya Savage said mountaintop removal will be prohibited.

She also said public consultation is possible.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan’s Opposition New Democrats are expressing concern over their western neighbour’s goal to expand coal mining.

Environment critic Erika Ritchie says increased development could contaminate water in the South Saskatchewan River which flows through the province.

