Saskatchewan NDP leader asks voters to focus on Scott Moe’s track record before Monday’s election

Open this photo in gallery Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili speaks during a press conference in south Regina on Oct. 21, 2020. Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan New Democrat Leader Ryan Meili is asking voters to focus on his opponent’s track record before Monday’s election.

Meili says people can’t trust Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe to make the right investments as the province grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the Saskatchewan Party has a history of laying off health-care workers.

Story continues below advertisement

Meili highlights his party’s plan to fix understaffing in health care and shrink classroom sizes, among other promises.

Tomorrow is the last day advanced polls are open in Saskatchewan.

Meili has another campaign stop in Moose Jaw before he attends a car rally tonight in Regina.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.