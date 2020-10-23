 Skip to main content
Saskatchewan NDP leader asks voters to focus on Scott Moe’s track record before Monday’s election

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili speaks during a press conference in south Regina on Oct. 21, 2020.

Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan New Democrat Leader Ryan Meili is asking voters to focus on his opponent’s track record before Monday’s election.

Meili says people can’t trust Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe to make the right investments as the province grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the Saskatchewan Party has a history of laying off health-care workers.

Meili highlights his party’s plan to fix understaffing in health care and shrink classroom sizes, among other promises.

Tomorrow is the last day advanced polls are open in Saskatchewan.

Meili has another campaign stop in Moose Jaw before he attends a car rally tonight in Regina.

