Nicole Sarauer speaks during the Saskatchewan New Democrats leadership convention at the Delta Hotel in Regina, Sask., on March 3, 2018.Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan’s NDP Opposition says it does not support the Emergencies Act being invoked, despite its federal counterpart backing the move.

Deputy leader Nicole Sarauer said the party is aligning itself with the Saskatchewan Party government, which has opposed the act’s use.

“The Emergencies Act will create new precedent in our country moving forward, and this debate should be treated with the thoughtful consideration this kind of decision deserves, and devoid of any political rhetoric,” Sarauer said Wednesday.

U.S. truckers plan pandemic demonstrations, inspired by Canadian convoys

The law was invoked last week by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to try to end protests in Ottawa and blockades at some border crossings by those who oppose COVID-19 public health measures.

On Monday, a majority of the House of Commons voted in favour of confirming the act after the federal NDP backed the minority Liberal government.

“Here in Saskatchewan, we do not see the illegalities other provinces have dealt with,” Sarauer said in reference to the recent demonstrations.

Some protesters attempted to occupy the grounds of the Saskatchewan legislature in early February, but the demonstration disbanded within two days after one vehicle was towed by local police. No arrests were made but 32 traffic and parking tickets were issued.

The Regina Police Service called it “peaceful in nature.”

Others have demonstrated on private property near two Saskatchewan-North Dakota border crossings, but none of those protests have led to blockades.

“Our police forces use the tools they need to address these issues, and they did so effectively and proactively and, for that reason, we don’t see the Emergencies Act necessary in this province,” Sarauer said.

Section 19 of the Emergencies Act states that the law could be applied to a particular region in Canada.

“We think the federal government should have considered using that rather than the blanket approach that’s been used today,” Sarauer said.

She said her party won’t oppose a legal challenge by the provincial government if it decides to go that route.

Saskatchewan Justice Minister and Attorney General Gord Wyant welcomed the Opposition’s support.

“However, we would sincerely hope they also took the time to raise this with their federal NDP counterparts who are single-handedly responsible for this act being applied in Saskatchewan, as they agreed to pass it in the House of Commons without proposing any amendments that would exempt our province,” Wyant said in a statement.

“To be clear, this act would never have been passed without the support of the NDP.”

Wyant added that the Saskatchewan government continues to evaluate its legal options and expects to make a decision in the coming days.

