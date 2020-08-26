 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Saskatchewan NDP wants federal school funds used to make smaller classes

Stephanie Taylor
Regina
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The sun shines on the Saskatchewan Legislative Building at Wascana Centre in Regina on May 30, 2020. The Opposition NDP wants the Saskatchewan government to spend millions in new federal money to pay for the safe reopening of schools on reducing class sizes.

Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

The Opposition NDP wants the Saskatchewan government to use millions in new federal funding for schools to reduce class sizes.

The Ministry of Education said it will receive $74-million out of $2-billion Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced as students prepare to head back to class during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saskatchewan government said this money will be added to a $40-million pot it established for school divisions to safely welcome back students and staff.

Story continues below advertisement

Districts can apply to access half of the $40-million and the additional money is going to buy personal protective equipment and improve distance learning.

Wednesday was the deadline for Saskatchewan’s 27 school divisions to have their back-to-school safety plans posted online with specific information for parents.

NDP education critic Carla Beck said there are still classrooms with too many students and the government should use the federal money to make them smaller in order to lower the risk of outbreaks.

“Concerns are really concentrated in crowded classrooms where physical distancing can’t be maintained, where people are together for long periods of time and where air circulation is problematic,” she said Wednesday.

Education Minister Gord Wyant said the cash from Ottawa was a “welcome surprise” and Premier Scott Moe had spoken about it with Trudeau.

It’s possible the federal dollars will flow into making class sizes smaller, Wyant said, adding the provincial government is required to report to Ottawa on how the money is spent.

“The priorities, of course, will be around … ensuring that there’s a safe return on Day 1, but looking at staffing, looking at supplies,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Immunocompromised children will be a priority.”

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies