Saskatchewan offers extra COVID-19 dose to vaccinated residents who want to travel

Open this photo in gallery A dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic at Evraz Place in Regina on April 15, 2021. Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government is offering an extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine to residents who may need it for international travel.

Some countries are requiring proof of vaccination with specific vaccines – most commonly two doses of the same mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

Saskatchewan Health says residents who received a combination of Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna can receive a third dose to match their last vaccine as long as the second dose was Pfizer or Moderna.

The ministry says people with two doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca, also known as Covishield, will also be able to complete a schedule to support international travel requirements with two matching mRNA vaccines.

Health officials are asking travellers to check on approved vaccines for the country, venue or destination they plan to visit.

The province says 76 per cent of Saskatchewan residents older than 12 have received their first shot and 66 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Saskatchewan reported 107 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Of those, 92 cases were either not vaccinated or partially vaccinated.

There were 79 people in hospital, including 11 in intensive care.

In July, the Quebec government began offering a third dose of an mRNA vaccine to residents fully immunized with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.