 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Saskatchewan offers extra COVID-19 dose to vaccinated residents who want to travel

Regina
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic at Evraz Place in Regina on April 15, 2021.

Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government is offering an extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine to residents who may need it for international travel.

Some countries are requiring proof of vaccination with specific vaccines – most commonly two doses of the same mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

Saskatchewan Health says residents who received a combination of Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna can receive a third dose to match their last vaccine as long as the second dose was Pfizer or Moderna.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry says people with two doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca, also known as Covishield, will also be able to complete a schedule to support international travel requirements with two matching mRNA vaccines.

Health officials are asking travellers to check on approved vaccines for the country, venue or destination they plan to visit.

The province says 76 per cent of Saskatchewan residents older than 12 have received their first shot and 66 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Saskatchewan reported 107 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Of those, 92 cases were either not vaccinated or partially vaccinated.

There were 79 people in hospital, including 11 in intensive care.

In July, the Quebec government began offering a third dose of an mRNA vaccine to residents fully immunized with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies