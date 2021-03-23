Saskatchewan Opposition calls for ‘circuit breaker’ measures in Regina as COVID-19 cases rise

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Saskatchewan Opposition calls for ‘circuit breaker’ measures in Regina as COVID-19 cases rise

Stephanie Taylor
REGINA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ryan Meili, leader of the opposition NDP, speaks at the Legislative Building in Regina on March 18, 2020.

Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan’s Opposition is calling on Premier Scott Moe to send civil servants home and close Regina restaurants to customers to combat a worsening spread of COVID-19.

The provincial capital is home to most of the confirmed and probable cases from more infectious virus strains.

The Ministry of Health has reported 640 presumed variant cases in the Regina area, and 149 known cases of the B.1.1.7 strain, first identified in the United Kingdom.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials believe this more transmissible mutation to have become the dominant strain in the area, which has increased Saskatchewan’s overall average of new daily cases to 159, up from 138 last Tuesday.

Two school divisions in Regina have announced that students will soon be moving to online learning given the presence of variants.

The Opposition NDP is asking the Saskatchewan Party government to introduce a “circuit breaker” to bring down cases and prevent Regina’s two hospitals from getting overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

Specifically, it wants Moe to restrict restaurants and bars to takeout and delivery, send public sector workers home and reverse a rule that allows up to 10 people inside a home at once.

Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government lifted a ban on household guests two weeks ago but has been asking Regina residents, especially older ones, to stay home.

“Because of this premier, we are in the absurd position where bars and restaurants are open while schools close because school divisions have been forced to act as the government sits on its hands,” NDP Leader Ryan Meili said in a statement Tuesday.

Meili is also calling for more vaccines to be sent to Regina, financial aid to support businesses and more resources to contract tracers.

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said that of Monday, intensive care units at the Regina General Hospital and Regina’s Pasqua Hospital were more that 70 per cent full.

At the General Hospital, 15 of its 28 ICU beds were in use by COVID-19 patients.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies