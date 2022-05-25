Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at St. Ann’s Senior Citizens’ Village, in Saskatoon, Sask., on May 25.Liam Richards/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Saskatchewan and Ottawa have reached a $32-million agreement on long-term care.

Trudeau says the deal will improve care for seniors by screening of staff, making dining areas safer and increasing cleaning and housekeeping.

Saskatchewan is the ninth province or territory to reach an agreement through a federal long-term care fund.

Saskatchewan Seniors Minister Everett Hindley says the COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly hard on seniors and those in care.

Later today, Trudeau is to meet with agriculture students from the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon.

He is also to meet with researchers from the university’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization.

