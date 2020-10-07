Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe discloses previously unknown impaired driving charge

Open this photo in gallery Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe speaks at a media event in Saskatoon, on Oct. 6, 2020. Liam Richards/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says he was charged with impaired driving and leaving the scene of an accident in 1994, but the charges were dropped.

Moe, making the disclosure during a campaign stop in Regina, says the charges were dropped because he was innocent.

He says it happened when he was 20 in his hometown of Shellbrook, Sask., and he had consumed one drink that day.

Story continues below advertisement

Moe has an impaired driving conviction on his record from when he was about 18 in 1992.

And in 1997, he was ticketed for failing to come to a complete stop and driving without due care and attention in a collision in which a woman died.

Moe said on Tuesday that he intends to apologize to the woman’s family.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.