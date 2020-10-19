Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe touts support for small business

Open this photo in gallery Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe speaks at an event in Saskatoon, on Oct. 9, 2020. Liam Richards/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is kicking off the final week of the provincial election campaign by underscoring his support for small business.

Moe stopped at a furniture store in Battleford where he promised to deliver a strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic if his party is re-elected next Monday.

He says he would boost the economy through job creation and growth, and ruling out tax increases or major cuts.

The Saskatchewan Party is promising that it would help temporarily cut the small business tax rate and provide a rebate to SaskPower customers.

Last week, Moe stopped in Saskatoon and Prince Albert to tout the ways he says his party has supported both cities through its last 13 years in government.

