A Saskatchewan Party legislature member has resigned from caucus while police investigate complaints against him.

A statement from the caucus says the complaints against Greg Lawrence are historical and unrelated to his duties in the legislature.

It did not provide further details on the allegations.

The caucus says Lawrence, who is co-operating with police, is to sit as an Independent.

Police in Regina and Moose Jaw, and the RCMP, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lawrence, the representative for Moose Jaw Wakamow since 2011, previously announced he would not be running in this year’s provincial election.

He was injured in August in a motorcycle crash in Moose Jaw.