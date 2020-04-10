 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Saskatchewan premier doesn’t see need for Emergencies Act in COVID-19 fight

Stephanie Taylor
REGINA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Scott Moe, premier of Saskatchewan, speaks at a COVID-19 news update at the Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday March 18, 2020.

Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he doesn’t see a need for Ottawa to use the sweeping Emergencies Act to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moe said Thursday that he has had discussions with the federal government on the issue and recently received a letter about it. Letters were also sent out to other premiers.

The Emergencies Act would give Ottawa power to override the provinces and restrict the flow of people and goods.

Story continues below advertisement

Moe said he doesn’t see how the never-before-used legislation would do anything the provinces aren’t already doing to respond to the spread of the virus.

He said he’s on weekly calls with premiers about how they can work together and believes provincial laws allow leaders the flexibility to address the needs of their jurisdictions.

Moe said he hopes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take Saskatchewan’s stance seriously.

“Saskatchewan would remain steadfast, has been to this point in time, not specifically against the use of the Act, but we do not see the reason for the use,” he said.

“I have every reason to believe that as myself and potentially other premiers communicate, that they feel that the use of this Act at this point in time would at the very least be premature.”

The provinces must be consulted before the legislation is invoked. Moe was to take a call with Trudeau later Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the Office of the Prime Minister said sending letters to the premiers about the Emergencies Act was “purely a procedural step.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We are no more likely to invoke this today than we were a few days ago, as the deputy prime minister said today at the press conference,” said Ann-Clara Vaillancourt.

Last month, Trudeau resisted the idea of turning to the legislation.

Federal officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said Trudeau has consulted the premiers about invoking the Emergencies Act during their weekly teleconference calls, including one Thursday evening, but that there has always been a consensus among premiers that it’s not needed.

Thursday’s letter was part of those consultations, simply putting in writing the explanations Trudeau has given premiers verbally about what invoking the Act could entail, the officials said.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has said that he is in favour of the measure, calling it a move that would “unify our approach as a nation.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, however, has said the provinces need to be able to act unilaterally.

Story continues below advertisement

Author and journalist Malcolm Gladwell discusses the far-reaching impact of the coronavirus pandemic on refugees, conflict and the economy. Gladwell was in conversation with Rudyard Griffiths from the Munk Debates.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies