Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he plans to meet with Ukrainian refugees during his trade mission to Europe this week.Liam Richards/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he hopes to meet with Ukrainian refugees during his trade mission to Europe.

The province has one of the largest Ukrainian populations in Canada and has said there is no limit on the number of refugees it will take from Ukraine.

Moe and his delegation are to leave Saturday for London, where he is to promote potash, uranium and agri-food products to government and industry officials, and to open a new Saskatchewan trade office.

On March 31, he will be in Frankfurt to meet with K+S Group, a company that mines potash in Saskatchewan and is the province’s largest investor.

Many Ukrainian refugees have fled to Germany since their country was invaded by Russia.

Moe says his staff are working to finalize a visit with some of them.

