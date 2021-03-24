Saskatchewan premier says 80% of Regina’s active COVID-19 cases are people under 50

Open this photo in gallery Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe takes a tour of the COVID-19 mass immunization clinic and drive-thru immunization space at the International Trade Centre in Regina on Feb. 18, 2021. Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan’s premier says people under the age of 50 make up the majority of active COVID-19 cases in Regina, which is currently battling a spread of more infectious virus strains.

Scott Moe has told the John Gormley Show on CKOM and CJME radio that 80 per cent of the city’s 755 active infections are in those under 50.

Health officials have said the strain first detected in the United Kingdom has taken over in Regina from the original virus.

Experts have linked variants to causing more serve illness among younger patients leading to more of them in intensive care units.

Moe announced yesterday that restaurants and bars in and around Regina must move to takeout and delivery only starting Sunday.

Other indoor event venues in Regina and surrounding communities also have to shut their doors until at least April 5, and people are no longer allowed to have guests in their homes.

