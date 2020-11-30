 Skip to main content
Saskatchewan premier says it’s too early to say if families can gather for Christmas

Regina
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to media after the Throne Speech at the Legislative Building in Regina on Nov. 30, 2020.

Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says it’s too early to say whether COVID-19 restrictions will be able to be loosened in time to allow families to gather for the holidays.

Moe says residents can expect to see high COVID-19 case numbers for the next few weeks as his government waits to see if the latest round of public-health measures have been effective.

He notes that suspending all team sports and putting a 30-person cap on indoor venues such as churches and bingo halls have only been in place for a few days.

The restrictions are to continue until Dec. 17 when the Premier says his government and the chief medical health officer will decide what to do next.

Moe says they could choose to extend existing measures for longer, bring in added ones or loosen the restriction that limits household gatherings to five.

Health officials reported another 325 new cases in the last 24 hours.

“It’s too early for us to say which of those three options would occur,” Moe said Monday.

“We need a little bit of time. We’ve had three, four days since these … additional measures have come into play, and we need to have a few days to see if they’re actually going to make any impact on the numbers that we have.”

Opposition Leader Ryan Meili said the novel coronavirus doesn’t care about the holidays. The NDP leader said Moe is playing politics when he suggests more people might be able to gather at Christmas.

