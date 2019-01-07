 Skip to main content

Canada Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe apologizes to Sixties Scoop survivors

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe apologizes to Sixties Scoop survivors

Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe attends a media event in Saskatoon on Oct. 4, 2018.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has apologized to survivors of the Sxities Scoop for failing them and leaving them “caught between two worlds.”

Moe says the province and its people are sorry for the pain and sadness the apprehensions caused Indigenous children and their families, and for the culture and language that many lost.

He says the consequences are being felt to this day.

About 20,000 Indigenous children were seized from their birth families and relocated to non-Indigenous homes starting in the 1950s until the late 1980s.

The practice stripped children of their language, culture and family ties.

Moe says there is nothing the province can do to fully restore what Sixties Scoop survivors lost.

But he is offering assurance that government policies have changed and will continue to change.

