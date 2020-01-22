 Skip to main content

Canada

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe assigned RCMP security detail

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is seen in Toronto, on Dec. 2, 2019.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

New security measures have been put in place for Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

A spokesman for the premier says RCMP began providing Moe with a protective detail this month.

“While Saskatchewan has not previously had a dedicated protective detail for the premier, similar security measures have been in place for the majority of Canada’s provincial premiers for a number of years,” Jim Billington said Wednesday.

He said the move was made following an assessment of “ongoing risks.”

It was determined that the premier’s security should be beefed up and he should have a small protective detail, Billington said.

He wouldn’t release further information, citing the sensitive nature of the issue.

